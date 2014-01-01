DRAA is an architecture office founded by MSc Arch Nicolas del Rio in 2012 in Santiago de Chile. The practice bases on the thorough approach to the diverse typologies of the discipline, with a particular interest on the outcome of design and comprehensive detailing. Recurrent subjects of discussion within the team range from proportioning, tectonics and structure, and the responsible crossover with materials and energy efficiency.

The office has a consolidated staff led by architects Nicolas del Rio, Felipe Camus and Magdalena Besomi in Santiago. In 2014 DRAA opened a branch in Berlin directed by Dipl. Ing. MSc Matthias J Götz aiming to provide a close supervision for projects abroad. DRAA has experience designing a wide variety of projects; housing buildings, interior design, house renovations, industrial installations, and mostly dwellings in and around urban centres. Mountain architecture design has become a special area of interest with several projects located in isolated and extreme locations. The work of DRAA has been published in several specialised books and magazines, and showed in Biennales and exhibitions in Chile, Spain, Russia and the UK. Nicolas del Rio is an active professor and invited lecturer in Universities in Chile.