A leading name in wholesale fabric domain, Partap Fashion Fabrics has established a global reputation over the years. The brand’s inception dates back to the 1960s, when it started selling fabric on market stalls across the U.K. Decades later, it stands strong, with an impressive track record for having supplied fabrics to renowned companies as well as independent high street shops in the U.K. Partap Fashion Fabrics offers a grand selection of high-quality fabrics sourced from India, Indonesia, China, Japan, Thailand and South Korean. The best quality fabrics at amazing prices is what makes the brand stand apart!