Partap Fashions
Textiles y tapicería en Park Avenue
Valoraciones (4)
    A leading name in wholesale fabric domain, Partap Fashion Fabrics has established a global reputation over the years. The brand’s inception dates back to the 1960s, when it started selling fabric on market stalls across the U.K. Decades later, it stands strong, with an impressive track record for having supplied fabrics to renowned companies as well as independent high street shops in the U.K. Partap Fashion Fabrics offers a grand selection of high-quality fabrics sourced from India, Indonesia, China, Japan, Thailand and South Korean. The best quality fabrics at amazing prices is what makes the brand stand apart!   

    Servicios
    Online Wholesale Fabric Supplier
    Áreas de servicio
    Park Avenue
    Título
    Online Wholesale Fabric Suppliers UK – Partap Fashions
    Dirección
    Unit 6 Barrett Industrial Estate,
    UB1 3AF Park Avenue
    Reino Unido
    +44-2088138264 www.partapfashions.com

    Valoraciones

    Ahmed Theo
    hace casi 2 años
    Daniela Filth
    hace más de 2 años
    bart willems
    hace casi 3 años
