Votre navigateur est obsolète.

Para tener una mejor experiencia con nuestro sitio, te recomendamos, descargarte otro navegador gratuito. ¡Para eso, solo tenés que hacer click en el ícono!

Espacios
Profesionales
Revista
DIY
Registráte como profesional
Premium
Cerrar sesión
Rainbow Garden Services (UK) Ltd
Arquitectos paisajistas en Oxfordshire
Panorámica 0Proyectos (0) 0Libros de ideas (0)
Valoraciones (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar valoración Proyecto nuevo
Solicitar valoración Mi perfil
Proyecto nuevo
  • Pasate a Premium
    • Áreas de servicio
    Oxfordshire
    Título
    • Looking for a reliable and professional gardener within 20 miles of Banbury?
    • Rainbow Garden Services will help you to achieve the ultimate realisation of your garden without you doing all the hard work.
    • We offer a free and friendly consultation in your garden to establish just what you require – Weekly, Fortnightly or Monthly visits can be scheduled to maintain your garden throughout the seasons as required and all work undertaken is covered with full, £5m public liability insurance.
    • Rainbow Garden Services evolved from my passion for gardening and the wish to create natural and beautiful places for people to enjoy. I believe the garden is an extension of your home and when well designed and kept will give great pleasure, as well as adding value to your home
    • Nick Jenvey, Director, Rainbow Garden Services
    Dirección
    40 Powys Grove
    Banbury Oxfordshire
    Reino Unido
    +44-7999548229 www.rainbowgardenservices.com
      Add SEO element