    Casa Ennis Saavedra

    The Studio led by architects Enrique Bares, Federico Bares, Nicolas Bares and Florencia Schnack relies on an extensive experience in the development of Architecture, Urban Design and Landscaping projects.

    The more than thirty years of experience of the Senior Partners provides the firm with a large know-how in high complexity projects, including a wide range of programmatic diversity and work scales. The production also reflects a great capacity to adapting to different national and international contexts: the Studio has developed projects for Argentina, Uruguay, Puerto Rico, Singapore and Dubai, among other territories. The Studio has been largely recognized in numerous national and international competitions and its work has been widely published

    Servicios
    Arquitectura / Diseño Urbano / Planificación
    Áreas de servicio
    wolrdwide
    Dirección
    Av. Cantilo 528 PA
    1896 City Bell
    Argentina
    +54-92214724275 www.estudiobares.com
