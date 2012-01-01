THE COMPANY

Rodriguez Pons & Partners develops architectural and urban planning projects for the entire world, putting into practice a comprehensive style of working, resolving projects of different sizes and styles from the very beginning to the end. For that professionals with vast experience are needed, together with the associated engineers, to achieve excellent results regardless of the complexities of the given situation.

PROFILE

Rodriguez Pons & Partners is an architectural and engineering studio founded in 1994 by CEO & Architect Marcello Rodriguez Pons, dedicated to construction and urban projects affording creative solutions and covering varying different themes including residential, resorts, hotel & office complexes, retail, sports centers, master plans and infrastructure projects. Rodriguez Pons & Partners is an architectural and urban planning company, with the experience and multi-discipliary expertise that is required to go that one step further in each project it is involved with, providing a global approach to manage the physical, financial, environmental and social aspects that permits the development of feasible objectives. The principle objective of Rodriguez Pons & Partners is to combine the best professionals in the world to achieve their client’s requirements. The skills of their teams are constantly developing and reflect the diversity of their solutions to face each challenge. Within their teams Rodriguez Pons & Partners offers architects, engineers, landscapers, economists, technicians, designers and business consultants offering their services in planning, production and design with an enormous range of technical applications, operations and leadership.