Big BKF Buenos Aires
Muebles y accesorios en Buenos Aires
    BIG BKF Buenos Aires offers a select variety of designer premium leather lounge chairs based on the original BKF (1938) butterfly chair design. Our premium argentinian leather, from grass fed cows and vegetable tanned, is hand-selected and artisanally made. Frames are quickly assembled & disassembled into four pieces, optimal for easy transport and storage.

    Servicios
    Handcrafted leather chairs
    Áreas de servicio
    Buenos Aires
    Título
    Leather Chairs Workshop
    Dirección
    Av. Cramer 1702
    1426 Buenos Aires
    Argentina
    +54-91147799665 www.bigbkf.com
