BIG BKF Buenos Aires offers a select variety of designer premium leather lounge chairs based on the original BKF (1938) butterfly chair design. Our premium argentinian leather, from grass fed cows and vegetable tanned, is hand-selected and artisanally made. Frames are quickly assembled & disassembled into four pieces, optimal for easy transport and storage.
- Servicios
- Handcrafted leather chairs
- Áreas de servicio
- Buenos Aires
- Título
- Leather Chairs Workshop
- Dirección
-
Av. Cramer 1702
1426 Buenos Aires
Argentina
+54-91147799665 www.bigbkf.com